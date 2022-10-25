Declare state of emergency in health sector, Ondo NMA urges FG

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has urged the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in the country’s health sector.

Omosehin Adeyemi-Osowe, the Ondo Chairman of NMA, made the appeal on Tuesday in Akure while addressing newsmen as part of activities marking the 2022 Physician’s Week.

“Nigeria has the third highest number of foreign doctors working in the UK after India and Pakistan. And while we are losing our human resource for health in geometric progression, Lassa Viral Hemorrhagic fever, Malaria, COVID, Ebola, Marburg among other deadly diseases are raging worldwide,” he said

Adeyemi-Osowe, therefore, called on the government to quickly declare emergency action in Nigeria’s health sector for the sake of citizens, adding that there is need to do more on the security of lives and properties.

The Ondo NMA chairman, who also expressed sadness at the devastating effects of the flood ravaging the nation, appealed to government at all levels to assist victims and also actively initiate measures to avert flooding.

“We call on Federal Government to actively initiate measures to avert another flooding. This is one flood too many in our recent history as a nation; we say no more floods while we watch. Our beloved country is passing through difficult times but I know that if we persevere and continue being the best that we can be, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

The medical experts leader said: “Nigeria is at a turning point and we all are hereby charged to stand as compatriots to obey the call of Nigeria. We must never let the labours of our heroes past be in vain. All citizens must respond to the call of Nigeria for good leadership and should never for pecuniary benefits sell or support candidates that cannot move our nation forward.

“Furthermore, let me inform you all that the Nigerian doctor is poorly paid, over worked, lack necessary work tools and has become a target for kidnap. We as Nigerian doctors have been taken from the lofty heights of nobility to nothingness by the neglect and possible disdain for the health sector by successive governments.

“The penchant of State governments for seizing or slashing our salaries and paying it piecemeal at their convenience without interest has become a subject of folklore and hence cannot be allowed to continue.”

He observed that despite the national drawbacks, the Nigerian doctor has a lot to celebrate this week just for being alive.

Adeyemi-Osowe, also advised citizens to choose good leaders and do away with politics of pecuniary benefits in order to move the country forward.

“The era of blind loyalty is over. Let us all patiently wait to hear the plans of the presidential candidates for Nigeria especially in the health sector before pitching our political support tent,” he said.