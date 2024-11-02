Death toll in Ibadan building collapse rises as Olubadan sympathises with victims

….Tasks govt, relevant agencies to investigate incessant building collapses

The death toll in the building collapse which occured at Jegede area in Ona Ara local government area of Oyo state may has risen to thirteen. As at yesterday ,ten people were reportedly dead while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries in the incident which happened 2 am on Thursday.

This is coming as Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, Ige Olakulehin 1 sympathised with the victims and families of those who were involved in the building collapse incident in Ibadan on Thursday.

In a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Solomon Olugbemiga Ayoade, thr monarch, described the incident as worrisome and unfortunate. He used the opportunity to sympatise with the families of those who lost their lives and other victims of the incident.

Oba Olakulehin while speaking further, urged the state government and other stakeholders to investigate the matter.

The monarch who said that he was disturbed by the incident, tasked relevant agencies such as National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to provide the necessary relief materials to the victims and their families.

He also tasked regulatory agencies and professionals involved in building, construction and planning to investigate the matter and put more efforts in place to prevent future occurrences.

The statement reads, “The Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, Ige Olakulehin 1 is using this medium to sympatise with the victims and families of those who were involved in the building collapse incident in Ibadan on Thursday.

“Based on the available reports, ten people have reportedly lost their lives in the incident. Several others were injured as a result of the unfortunate incident that occurred at Jegede area of Ibadan in Ona Ara local government area.

“This is an unfortunate incident that should be investigated properly. It is a sad occurrence that should be stooped in Ibadanland. The relevant agencies involved in building construction and town planning should carry out their responsibilities to prevent future occurrences.

“I am appealing to the experts in building construction and planning to ensure that relevant materials are used and all protocols are followed before, during and after construction of buildings in Ibadanland to prevent this kind of incident.

“I want the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and other stakeholders to provide prompt relief materials to the victims and their families.

“I also want to appeal to the relevant professionals to provide necessary support to the victims who are still receiving treatments and their families.

“It is my prayer that Ibadanland, Oyo state and Nigeria will continue to protect the lives and property during my reign. Amen”.

With the combined effort of response stakeholders five (5) persons were rescued alive, which include One (1) Adult Male, Two (2) Adult Female and Two (2) Children.

“These victims were carried to Mercyland clinic and maternity center for immediate medical care. Unfortunately, Ten (10) persons lost their lives in the incident.

Share