Death toll in Gaza reaches 41,000 as Israeli assault enters 342nd day, Shawesh reports

The ongoing Israeli military offensive in Gaza has claimed the lives of 41,000 Palestinians, according to a report by Abdullah Shawesh, Ambassador of the State of Palestine.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, Shawesh detailed the devastating toll of the 342-day assault, which he described as one of the darkest periods in modern history.

The ambassador condemned the actions of both Israel and the United States, accusing them of human rights violations and ignoring international law, while Palestinian civilians continue to suffer under relentless attacks.

Citing alarming statistics, Shawesh stated that 41,000 Palestinians have been killed, 95,000 wounded, and 10,000 remain missing since the onset of the Israeli military assault.

He accused both Israel and the United States of violating international law and human rights, calling their actions “the law of the jungle.” The ambassador criticized countries that promote themselves as defenders of human rights while ignoring the ongoing crisis in Palestine.

“The world watches as America and Israel continue their campaign of mass murder and destruction in broad daylight,” Shawesh said, emphasizing the humanitarian toll of the conflict.

He highlighted the devastating impact on education, particularly in Gaza, where 630,000 students are unable to attend school, and 90% of government school buildings have been destroyed.

According to Shawesh, thousands of students have been killed, injured, or left unable to continue their education, while many UNRWA schools have been repurposed as shelters for displaced families.

The ambassador also pointed to the severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza, exacerbated by Israel’s ongoing blockade. He cited a significant reduction in humanitarian aid, with only 69 trucks entering Gaza per day in August 2024, compared to a pre-crisis average of 500.

Shawesh accused Israel of expanding its buffer zone along Gaza’s perimeter, confiscating agricultural land and worsening food shortages.

He noted that 80% of Gaza’s population is now experiencing famine or catastrophic hunger. He also drew attention to the recent death of American activist Aysinur Ezgi Eci, killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

Shawesh criticized the U.S. administration’s muted response to her death, comparing it to the lack of meaningful action following the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American journalist.

Shawesh underscored the growing frustration among Palestinian leaders over the international community’s inaction and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region.