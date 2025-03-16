The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported that 1,319 people have died in the country’s ongoing diphtheria outbreak.

The agency disclosed this in its latest situation report from the National Diphtheria Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), published on its official website.

Diphtheria is a bacterial infection caused by Corynebacterium diphtheriae. It primarily affects the mucous membranes of the throat and nose, where the bacterium produces a toxin that can lead to severe complications, including breathing difficulties, heart failure, and nerve damage.

According to the NCDC, more than 42,000 suspected cases have been recorded across 37 states since 2022. The latest report covers epidemiological week 10 of 2025 and highlights ongoing challenges in controlling the outbreak, including low vaccination coverage, inadequate laboratory capacity, and delays in confirming cases,” the agency stated.

Kano State accounts for 75% of confirmed cases, with 18,108 out of 25,812 recorded in the country. Other high-burden states include Bauchi with 2,334 cases, Yobe with 2,408 cases, and Katsina with 1,501 cases.

Out of the 42,642 suspected cases reported, 25,812, or 60.5%, have been confirmed, including 396 laboratory-confirmed cases, 216 epidemiologically linked cases, and 25,200 clinically compatible cases. A total of 7,769 cases, representing 18.2%, have been discarded, while 3,591 cases, or 8.4%, remain pending classification. Another 5,470 cases, making up 12.8%, have an unknown classification.

The confirmed cases are spread across 184 Local Government Areas in 26 states. Kano, with 18,108 cases, has the highest number, followed by Bauchi with 2,334 cases, Yobe with 2,408 cases, Katsina with 1,501 cases, Borno with 1,161 cases, Jigawa with 53 cases, Plateau with 119 cases, and Kaduna with 44 cases. These states together account for 99.7% of all confirmed infections.

Read also: Diphtheria outbreak in Nigeria: Children at risk as cases skyrocket

The NCDC reported that the overall case fatality rate stands at 5.1%, meaning that one in every 20 confirmed cases results in death. However, some states have recorded significantly higher mortality rates. Kaduna has a fatality rate of 58%, Plateau 48%, Lagos 83 per cent, and Adamawa 80%.

In the latest reporting week, 23 new suspected cases were identified, 20 in Lagos and three in Katsina. However, none have yet been confirmed, with 56.5% of cases still unclassified due to delays in laboratory testing.

To curb the outbreak, the NCDC stated that the federal government has launched reactive vaccination campaigns in high-burden states and intensified community engagement efforts, particularly through traditional and religious leaders.

The agency urged the public to ensure they are vaccinated and to seek medical attention immediately if they experience symptoms such as sore throat, fever, or difficulty breathing.

Share