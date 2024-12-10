Deadly auto crash claim 14 lives in Jigawa

Not less than 14 people lost their lives on Monday in a tragic auto crash along Tage Bridge in the Kafin Hausa area of Jigawa State.

The accident involved a Golf 3 wagon with number plate GML 842 XA, which somersaulted and plunged into the river while traveling from Hadejia town to Makera village.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as horrifying, with bodies scattered around the crash site. The state police command, through its spokesperson Shi’isu Adam, confirmed the incident and revealed that the driver of the vehicle survived the auto crash and is assisting the police in their investigation.

“When we got a distress call, our men promptly moved to the scene of the accident and carried the victims to the nearest Hadejia General Hospital. A doctor on call confirmed the deaths of eight women, two men, and four young men at the scene,” Adam said.

While the identities of the victims are yet to be disclosed, pending notification of their families, the police have launched a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

The police also appealed to the public for any information that could aid the investigation.

This tragic event adds to growing concerns about road safety in the region, with authorities urging drivers to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent further loss of life.

