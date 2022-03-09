DBN facilitate N60 billion funding for women-owned businesses

The Development Bank of Nigeria, as it joins in the celebration of the international women’s day (IWD) has reiterated its commitment to the growth of women, stating that it has so far facilitated over N60 billion funding for women-owned businesses across the country.

Speaking at the IWD celebration organised by the Bank on Wednesday, the MD of the Bank, Tony Okpanachi said that over 62 percent of its lending has been women empowerment-oriented.

According to him, the bank has empowered about 138,000 women-owned businesses, partnering relevant institutions to drive capacity building in these businesses while positioning them for growth.

“Up to date, about 62 percent of our lending has gone to women-owned businesses. In terms of numbers, we have about 138,000 businesses owned by women and most of them are micro. So what we want to do now is to grow them from micro to small, medium and large businesses.

“So specifically, over N60 billion of DBN funding has gone to women-owned businesses,” he said.

Speaking on the topic, ‘Challenging Existing Stereotypes and Moving Forward Constructively’, Okpanachi noted that gender equity remains crucial to meeting developmental goals and reducing human suffering.

According to him, women across the world continue to suffer from gender inequality, including child labour, forced marriages, gender-based violence, sexist policies, as well as barriers to participation in education and employment.

“These are realities that still stare at us today. What are these biases you would ask! They include stereotypes like, Women Can’t Be Leaders; Women Are Irrational; Women Can’t Handle Huge Responsibilities and many more. That’s what they are; and for a society to make progress, we must challenge these preconceived notions.

“While it is admirable that we are now challenging these biases, especially in the workplace; we must also be aware of the unintended consequence of this new level of openness and embrace it with optimism instead of fear.

“In Nigeria today, I dare say that women are still disadvantaged due to limited access to education, which has a ripple effect on earning power and economic opportunities,” he said.

He further noted that without gender equality, a sustainable future, and an equal future remains beyond the nation’s reach.