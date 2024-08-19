DBN begins 2024 entrepreneurship training for MSMEs

The Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) has released the eligibility criteria for the 2024 edition of its flagship Annual DBN Entrepreneurship Training Programme (DBNETP) for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria.

Tony Okpanachi, managing director/CEO of the bank, said on Monday, “I am enthralled to announce the commencement of the 2024 edition of our flagship annual DBN Entrepreneurship Training Programme for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSMEs in Nigeria.

“Capacity building training is pivotal for MSMEs growth in Nigeria as it bridges the knowledge and skills gap, empowering entrepreneurs to innovate, compete, and thrive in a rapidly evolving economy”, he said.

He further stated that capacity-building training was a catalyst for unlocking MSMEs’ potential as a key driver of economic growth, innovation, job creation, and prosperity in Nigeria.

“Establishing clear eligibility and selection criteria for the participating MSMEs ensures targeted support for businesses that need this kind of training most. It also ensures a fair and transparent selection process, empowers the MSMEs to succeed and ensures measurable impact and outcomes. “

The annual DBN Entrepreneurship Training Programme currently in its 6th Cycle, is a core mandate of the DBN, and so far, has trained over 4,000 MSMEs across Nigeria digitally and physically, leveraging partnerships and the DBN Learning Management System (LMS).

According to the bank, the participating MSME must meet certain minimum eligibility criteria, which include the business owner not being below 18 years of age, and must also be a citizen or legal resident of Nigeria.

The DBNETP is a blended virtual and physical learning.