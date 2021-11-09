Daystar Power connects Seven-Up factories to solar energy

Daystar Power is partnering with Seven-Up Bottling Company (SBC) to roll out solar power systems as a primary day-time energy source for all of its Nigerian factories over the next year, Daystar announced in Lagos, Tuesday.

Daystar Power, a leading off-grid power service provider, offering hybrid power solutions to commercial and industrial businesses in West Africa, recently installed a 990kW solar power system at the Kano factory of SBC.

This installation will bring SBC’s total installed solar power capacity to 12mw, making it Nigeria’s largest industrial player using solar energy to power its operations, according to the release.

“This agreement with SBC to install 10.5MW solar power systems for five of its factories across Nigeria will bring SBC’s total installed solar power capacity to 12MW, making it Nigeria’s largest industrial manufacturer to power its operations with solar energy,” Daystar Power said.

In 2021, SBC partnered with Daystar Power to design, operate and manage nearly 1.5mw solar power systems at two of its bottling plants. Daystar installed 450kW and 990kW solar systems at SBC’s Kaduna and Kano factories.

The release indicated that following these two installations, SBC has committed to partnering with Daystar on additional solar power systems at its five factories in Abuja, Lagos (Ikeja), Ibadan, and Ilorin over the next six months.

Both companies are in discussion to roll out solar energy as the primary daytime power source at all of its nine SBC sites in Nigeria, making it Nigeria’s largest industrial manufacturer to use solar energy in its operations.

“We’re delighted to deepen our partnership with Daystar Power to install solar power systems for our Nigerian operations. Solar energy is a win-win for us – we can save significantly on our post costs and reduce our carbon emissions,” said Ziad Maalouf, managing director of SBC.

Jasper Graf von Hardenberg, CEO/co-founder of Daystar Power, said Seven-Up had shown extraordinary leadership in adopting solar energy. There is proof that Nigerian industrial manufacturers can save costs on energy and meet their sustainability requirements. Founded in 2017, by the African venture builder Sunray Ventures, Daystar has 32mw of installed power capacity.

This will go in line with the COP 26 summit, which brings parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change currently ongoing in Glasgow, Scotland.