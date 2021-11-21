Davido donates N250m birthday monetary gift to orphanages

David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has donated all the money acquired from his recent “send me money” trend he started off during the week, to orphanages.

In his publication titled “Donation of NGN 250,000,000 to Orphanages Across Nigeria”, he posted on Friday 19th 2021, Davido expressed his gratitude to fans, friends and the public for the generous expression of love he got from them during his birthday.

” I’m delighted to announce that all the money received totalling N200,000,000.00, will be donated to orphanages across Nigeria as well as the Paroche foundation (a non-governmental organization that enlightens the youth on substance abuse and rehabilitation referrals),” said Adeleke

He also said he’ll be making an extra donation of N50 million, totalling it to N250 million.

According to the award winning singer, Titi Adebayo who works with Adult social services will be the Chairman of a committee set up to properly facilitate the donation. Others in the committee include Jonathan Nwosu, Yahana Joel Asabe of Northern Nigeria Sevendays Adventist Union Conference and Uluoma Onuha.

On Wednesday the Nigerian singer posted “If u know I’ve given you a hit song … send me money,” and he went on to give details of a new Wema bank account.

Within 90 minutes of the post, on his Instagram and Twitter page the 28 years old shared a screenshot of his account balance showing more than N42 million which had already been deposited by friends and colleagues alike.