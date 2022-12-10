Dangote sponsors, offers innovative products at Kano fair

Aliko Dangote, president, Dangote Group of Companies, has commended Kano Chamber of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (KACCIMA) for organising the 43rd Trade Fair.

In his speech at the fair themed “Unlocking export opportunities through AFCFTA for Nigeria’s economic growth and development, Dangote noted that AFCFTA is arguably the future of Africa.

He pointed out that Dangote will play a significant role in the intra-African market as a Pan-Africa company and global player to maximise the advantage of continental free trade.

Represented by Aliyu Da’u Aliyu, regional director, Dangote Cement Plc, North West, Aliko Dangote is the major sponsor and grand patron of the 43rd Trade Fair.

“We are participating in this year’s trade fair to contribute our quota to the economic growth of the state and Nigeria as a whole. The theme, “Unlocking export opportunities through AFCFTA for Nigeria’s economic growth and development is apt”.

“The 650,000 barrels per day (BPD) integrated refinery project, Dangote Cement Plc, and NASCON, Allied Plc can key into the continental scheme for greater impact,” Dangote said.

Earlier on Mansur Ahmed, the company’s group executive, had told newsmen that Kano is a major gateway to trade in Africa, adding that the trade fair offers the company yet another opportunity to leverage on its potential with the AFCFTA.

Speaking also, Mustapha Aliyu, director general, KACCIMA, commended the Dangote Group for the partnership and sponsorship of the trade fair, as he described the relation between the duo as mutual and supportive.

At the fair, Dangote Group’s pavilion turned into a Mecca as participants thronged to have a glimpse of the several innovative products being displayed.

Many of the participants said they were enlisting for distributorship with the company.

A statement from the Dangote Group said companies participating under the Dangote Industries Limited are: Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar, NASCON, and Dangote Fertiliser.