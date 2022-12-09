Flutterwave, partner hosts Trade Fair to support 100 small businesses

Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, has announced the return of its trade fair in Nigeria after two successful outings in 2021.

The Flutterwave Trade Fair, in partnership with Pages by Dami, will be supporting 100 small businesses with a physical location where they sell to hundreds of potential walk-in customers, the company said in a release.

The Flutterwave trade fair has historically seen young and vibrant shoppers in Lagos who take up the opportunity of doing their Christmas shopping for themselves, family and friends.

The trade fair provides an opportunity for fun seekers to enjoy their December shopping in a relaxed and controlled atmosphere full of fun activities and discounts. In the past, the trade fair has seen up to a thousand shoppers patronizing over hundred businesses.

It also helps small businesses to take advantage of the end-of-year sales season to grow revenue and their businesses. The physical location of this year’s trade fair would be at Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Sunday, December 11, from10 am.

Read also: Boost for businesses as FSDH gets $35m facility from IFC

Damilola Bello, Flutterwave’s Small Business Growth Partner said, “For me, the Flutterwave Trade Fair which is free for all our store owners is a way to help our community members maximize the Christmas shopping opportunities available to walk-in businesses.

“It is also an avenue to build ambassadors who will show other small businesses that with Flutterwave there are indeed endless possibilities for them.”

Kelly Praise, CEO Kelly Praise Brand, One of the vendors at the last trade fair, spoke about the success of the 2021 edition.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity Flutterwave and Pages by Dami have given to small businesses like mine to grow. Since the last trade fair gave me an opportunity to make more sales and connect more with my target audience, I look forward to an even better experience this year,” she said.

Olugbenga GB Agboola, CEO and Founder of Flutterwave, restated the company’s commitment to providing small businesses with the tools and initiatives they need to grow.

“The Flutterwave Trade Fair has helped us take our support for small businesses to a new dimension. Small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy. Our local communities depend on SMEs to thrive.

All around us are mum and pop stores selling and contributing to the growth of the local economy. They need more support from us. I invite everyone to the Flutterwave and Pages by Dami Trade Fair. The products are great, unique and come with a lot of discounts you may not see anywhere else.”Olugbenga said.