Dangote refinery: Nigeria’s days of economic dependence are over, Otedola says

Femi Otedola, the chairman of Geregu Power PLC says with the commencement of production of petrol at the Dangote refinery, Nigeria’s days of economic dependence may be over.

Otedola made this known in a statement on his X handle, lauding the “monumental achievement” of the Dangote group.

“You have not just built a refinery; you have liberated us from the chains of economic dependence that have held this nation back for far too long.

“The days of bowing to foreign powers for our fuel needs are over, thanks to your vision and determination,” the business tycoon said.

He stated that the kick-off of the $20 billion single largest train facility is “a feat that is nothing short of miraculous”, congratulating Aliko Dangote, president of the Dangote group for “beaten all the skeptics and silenced the naysayers”.

“While the Kaduna and Port Harcourt refineries have remained dormant, their promise unfulfilled despite billions of dollars spent on so-called turn-around maintenance, you have achieved what many said was impossible,” Otedola said.

Otedola further said that the roll out of petroleum products by the Dangote refinery today has dealt a death blow to the “so-called local cabals who have fattened themselves for years, feeding off our nation’s economic slavery”.

These cabals, according to the chairman of First Bank Holdings, have grown rich by keeping Nigeria in a perpetual state of dependence, stating that they must now face the reality that their era of easy gains is coming to an end.

Otedola has however told depot owners to “take heed” as the Dangote refinery is set to revolutionize the oil industry and end fuel imports in a country that boasts as the biggest oil producer out of Africa.

Dangote presented the samples of the produced premium motor spirit (PMS) and diesel from his 650,00 barrels per day refinery to Nigerians in a groundbreaking broadcast on Tuesday.

This milestone in the energy sector is expected to end the persistent long queues at the gasoline stations in Nigeria and ensure the stability of the naira, Africa’s richest man said.

Otedola has however extended his congratulations to President Bola Tinubu for giving the necessary supports for the refinery to commence its distribution of its “Euro 5” diesel and gasoline

“I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering support and belief in actualizing this monumental achievement under his administration.

“This day belongs to every Nigerian who has dared to dream of a better future. Congratulations to our great nation—today, we all stand a little taller,” he said.