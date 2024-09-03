Dangote refinery breaks 28-year jinx, presents petrol sample

Aliko Dangote, the president of the Dangote Group, has broken a 28-year jinx as he unveils samples of its premium motor spirit (PMS) and diesel products to Nigerians in a groundbreaking broadcast on Tuesday.

Dangote made the presentation at his giant 650,000 barrel per day facility in Lagos after it engaged in a test run, assuring that the facility will “eliminate all fuel queues in the Nigeria”.

This is as Nigeria, Africa’s biggest oil producer, has relied on imported petroleum products for over two decades.

The business tycoon said the gasoline and diesel have undergone a series of laboratory tests to ensure its sulphur content and its health effects on the people.

BusinessDay had reported that the Dangote refinery upon full operation will ensure consistent supply of petrol to the Nigerian market and Sub- Saharan Africa.

Dangote, in the televised broadcast on Arise TV, said the refinery will help correct the distortion of the naira, saying this will facilitate “stability to the naira, bring growth, development and prosperity”.

“I would like to salute the people of Nigeria and the government of President Bola Tinubu for giving us the platform for growth, development, and prosperity. I also want to thank him personally for creating the idea of the Naira for crude. Doing that will give Naira stability,”

“As we have this refinery working, it will show the true consumption of Nigeria; we can track every loaded truck and ship,” he said

He also said that his refinery will meet the demands of not only Nigerians but also sub-Saharan Africa.