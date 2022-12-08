Dangote plans 300,000 fresh jobs for Nigerians

Africa’s foremost industrialist, Aliko Dangote, is optimistic that the new multibillion naira investment in the sugar sub-sector would help provide about three hundred thousand jobs in Nigeria

According to a press statement from the Corporate Communication Department of the company, the Group’s President, Aliko Dangote disclosed that the company was providing fresh funds and expanding its operations in the sugar sub-sector.

Speaking during the flag off ceremony of the2022/2023 crushing Season and Out Grower Scheme Awards in Numan, Adamawa State, he pointed out that opportunities would include both direct and indirect jobs.

Dangote, who doubles as Africa’s top philanthropist, expressed the optimism that the massive investment would create over three hundred thousand jobs for Nigerians.

He said: “We are making massive investment in Adamawa State through expansion of DSR Numan’s sugar refining capacity from 3000tcd to 6000tcd, 9800tcd, and to 15,000tcd. DSR will be able to create about three hundred thousand jobs, direct and indirect, with positive multiplier effects on the economy nationwide.”

The Dangote Group is the biggest employer of labour in Nigeria outside the government.

He was also appointed Chairman, National Job Creation Committee in 2010 to assist the Federal Government in providing more employment opportunities for Nigerians.

The Dangote President had also announced that his company was doubling its spending on CSR schemes in host communities in Adamawa State, the location of its 32,000 hectares integrated sugar complex.

Speaking in Numan, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, described the Dangote Sugar Refinery as the biggest contributor to the development of the sugar development effort of the Federal Government, as he commended Aliko Dangote for the massive support through his corporate Social Responsibility Scheme.

In a related development, the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals is expected to create some 250,000 job opportunities when completed next year.

Already, Dangote Cement Plc is said to be one of Africa’s biggest job providers in the manufacturing sector.