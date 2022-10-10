Dangote not involved in Kogi Assembly fire – Management

Dangote Group has denied any connection to the fire outbreak at the Kogi State House of Assembly, Monday. The denial follows allegations by the Kogi State Government of the company’s involvement in the recent fire outbreak.

Anthony Chiejina, the group chief branding and communications officer of Dangote Industries, issued a press statement on behalf of the company denying, in strong terms, any involvement in the fire attack on the legislative office of the Kogi State Government.

“Our attention has been drawn to a circulating press statement issued by the Kogi State Government, wherein the Dangote Group was accused of allegedly sponsoring arsonists to set the Kogi State House of Assembly on fire in the early hours of Monday, October 10, 2022,” Chiejina stated in the press release.

Read also: Shareholders berate Kogi State over ‘invasion’ of Dangote Cement plant

The statement, titled, “Obajana: Desperation sets in as imported hoodlums burn down Kogi Assembly,” which was signed by Kingsley Fanwo, the Kogi State commissioner for information and communications, accused the Dangote Group of burning the complex “in an attempt to possibly destroy evidence relating to the ownership tussle between the Kogi State Government and the Dangote Group over the Obajana Cement Company.”

The company, in a quick response, felt that not only was the content of the state government statement malicious but aimed at putting the brand in a bad light and putting its hard-earned reputation in the dustbin.

Unfortunately, the breakup of the relationship between the two entities has been linked to the validity of the Obajana land acquisition. A property on which the Dangote Cement factory is situated.

“As a socially responsible corporate entity, we totally refute this allegation and condemn this unprofessional and irresponsible attempt to smear our image before local and international investors and thus erode our brand value,” Dangote Group said.

“The Dangote Group would never stoop so low as to sponsor thugs to destroy any property belonging to either a government or any individual. This runs contrary to our business ethos and everything we stand for as a leading manufacturer with teeming customers and consumers across Nigeria and Africa.

“Our lawyers have been mandated to react appropriately to the damaging allegations from the Kogi State Government within the full extent of the law.

“We urge our stakeholders and the public to disregard such irresponsible and insane statements as we ask all our stakeholders, namely shareholders, customers, suppliers, employees, and the entire community of Obajana and Kogi State at large, to remain calm while we follow the legitimate and lawful process to resolve this matter with the State Government.”

Chiejina vowed that the company will follow the process of the law to seek readdress.