Dangote, NMDPRA reach truce as presidency intervenes

Aliko Dangote, president of Dangote Group and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) have reportedly reached a truce following a period of heightened tensions.

The intervention of the presidency led by Heineken Lokpobiri, minister of state for petroleum resources is said to have played a key role in bringing the two parties to the table.

Nneamaka Okafor, special adviser on Media and Communication to Lokpobiri, revealed this in a statement released on X.

Present at the meeting were, Aliko Dangote, chairman of Dangote Group, Farouk Ahmed, authority chief executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Gbenga Komolafe, chief executive officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and Mele Kyari, group chief executive officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC).

The stakeholders expressed their gratitude to the minister for his leadership and timely intervention.

The discussions focused on finding sustainable solutions to the challenges faced by the Dangote Refinery, with all parties showing a commitment to collaborative and proactive problem-solving.

Lokpobiri underscored the importance of cooperation and synergy among all stakeholders to ensure the success and optimal performance of the oil and gas sector, which is crucial for Nigeria’s economic growth and energy security.

“This meeting marks a significant step towards resolving the current challenges and underscores our dedication to fostering a conducive environment for the oil and gas sector,” he stated.

The gathering was seen as a pivotal moment in addressing the refinery’s issues, highlighting the government’s commitment to the sector’s stability and progress.