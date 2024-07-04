Dangote, Idris, Edun, others mourn late Aso Rock reporter, Yusuf

Notable personalities, including private sector players and top government officials, including Aliko Dangote; Wale Edun and Mohammed Idris, the information and national orientation minister, on Thursday joined State House Press Corps to mourn one of the longest serving reporters, Kabiru Yusuf.

Yusuf, who died on Tuesday, was before his death, the Federal Capital Territory correspondent for The Triumph Newspapers and Radio France Internationale (RFI), Hausa service.

Dangote, Africa’s richest man and Chairman of Dangote Group; Femi Gbajabiamila, the chief of staff to the President; Mohammed Idris, the minister of information and mational orientation; Wale Edun, the finance and coordinating minister of economy; Nkiruka Onyejeocha, the minister of state for labour and employment; Bayo Onanuga, special adviser on information and strategy; and

Stanley Nkwocha, the senior special assistant to the president on media and communications (Office of The Vice President), were among dignitaries that signed the condolence register open in memory of veteran journalist, who has since been buried according to Muslim rites.

Idris who described Yusuf’s death as shocking, noted that he has contributed so much to the media industry.

“You will agree with me that Mallam Kabiru Yusuf’s disposition and professionalism endeared him to so many,” he said.

“He is so simple and unassuming, always sitting here on the front row without talking much but each time he had cause to say something, he said it with diligence and in a way that does not hurt anyone”.

He prayed God to grant eternal rest to the soul of the departed journalist.

“Now one of us is gone we don’t know who is next and death is surely something that all of taste, but I do hope that we will enjoy and have best relationships for as long as this life ends and we also pray that God will give us His blessings when our own time comes,” Idris added.

“I know that it is a sad moment for you but don’t lose your focus. We that remain will continue to fight what Kabiru Yusuf fought for, trying to see that we have a great country and we will all be proud of.”

Nkwocha, while paying tribute to Yusuf, fondly referred to as “Kabiru Sokoto”, described him as hardworking and said his death should unite the press corps.

Emmanuel Anule, Chairman of the State House Press Corps and reporter with the AFP, in his tribute, recalled how the late Yusuf helped him when he was first posted to the Presidential Villa.

He regretted that the late Yusuf who had written his memoir, did not live long enough to publish it.

“May God help us to clear our tables because someday it will be our turn to go”, Festus Fifen of Ben Television admonished colleagues.

It will be recalled that President Bola Tinubu,had earlier extended his condolences to Yusuf’s family, praying for the repose of his soul and offering comfort to his loved ones in this time of grief.