Dangote Group wows investors, says its doors wide open for partnership

The Dangote Group of Industries has called on investors both local and international to come and invest in its company as its doors are wide open for partnership.

Ayinde Olayinde, the company’s Plant Clinical Coordinator stated this during the 3-day Critical Media Practice Workshop with the theme ‘The Convergence of Journalism’ held recently at Dagote Cement Plant, Obajana, Kogi State, adding that the Group wants to be a trusted brand in Africa.

“We want to be the biggest in the African continent. We want to be a trusted brand in Africa. We have facilities for mining raw materials in Obajana but we send finished products to other African countries. About 80 percent of the raw materials we use is from Obajana, only 3 to 4percent of cement materials are imported,” he said.

The management of Dangote Sugar Refinery has denied the rumored deaths of staff during a protest at its Numan, Adamawa plant by some youths of its Gyawana host community.

According to a statement from the management signed by the Managing Director, Ravindra Singhvi there was no protest by its staff and no one was shot dead as insinuated in an online report.

The statement said: “The attention of the management of Dangote Sugar Refinery (DSR) has been drawn to an online report by SaharaReporters about the deaths of some protesting staff at our Sugar Refinery, in Numan, Adamawa State.

“We would like to state categorically that this report is an absolute falsehood, none of our staff protested and no life was lost. On several occasions, members of the Gyawana Youth Association have shut down the operations of the company while threatening staff on duty to stop work”.

It further said that “The activities of these hoodlums have been reported to security operatives following which the Adamawa State Commissioner of Police and State Director of Security Services invited the executives of the Association and asked them to desist from interfering and threatening the DSR Numan’s staff and operations.

“To protect our staff from external violence and ensure continuity, DSR Numan also obtained a Restraining Order from the Magistrate Court in Numan against the Gwayana Youth Association; an order they disobeyed, resulting in an arrest warrant issued by court against the Executives of the same Association”.

“Another threat was issued by the Youth Association on Thursday, July 15, 2021, about plans to forcefully enter and destroy the assets of the company and attack any person found within the company premises”.

The statement further said: “With this threat to life, family and company assets, management requested the assistance of law enforcement agencies in Numan to help protect life and assets of the company. The request was granted, and some officers were drafted in to secure the gates against the protesters.

“In a bid to prevent the protesting youths from forcefully shutting down the company’s operations, the law enforcement officers mounted a barricade at the entrance of the Company during which three people sustained minor injuries and were promptly taken to the hospital for treatment and discharged accordingly.

“We repeat that no single casualty was recorded during the protest as erroneously reported in the online publication. As a responsible corporate organisation, we believe in due process and rule of law and sanctity of human lives and that was why we went to court and also reported the disturbance to the security agencies.

“We also urge SaharaReporters to always check thoroughly to have all the facts before rushing to the press as to avoid misleading the populace.”