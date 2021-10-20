Dangote emerges overall winner at National Agric Fair

The Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) has won first position among large scale farmers who participated at the just concluded National Agricultural Foundation of Nigeria show, tagged ‘Agric Show’ in Nasarawa as well as another award for being co-sponsor of the event held along Km 28, Abuja-Keffi High Way

DIL is the major sponsor of the annual event aimed at improving Nigerian agriculture-value chain approach to agricultural development, public -private partnerships in agricultural development, farmer business management, agriculture nutrition and health

Abdullahi Sule, governor of Nasarawa State, said that his administration would continue to implement agricultural policies and programmes for the benefit of farmers

According to a statement from Dangote Group, Dangote Industries Limited won the awards in recognition of its contributions to agricultural development in Nigeria, and impacting mandate of the Agricultural foundation in Nasarawa State

Also, Abdullahi Adamu, chairman, Board of Trustees of the Agricultural Foundation, diclosed that “Dangote has added value to agriculture in Nigeria,” adding that the foundation

is a collaborative effort between All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Nasarawa State Government (NSSG) and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, geared towards showcasing Nigeria’s abundant agricultural potentials, resources and products, consolidating past achievements and identifying challenges facing the sector for a way forward

Speaking also Aliko Dangote, CEO, in a goodwill message, commended small-holder farmers for playing critical role in food production.

Represented by Bello Dan-Musa, he said that Dangote was committed to the development of agriculture to create jobs and enhance food security, adding that Dangote Fertiliser Limited rolled out over 5, 000 trucks of the commodity into markets since production and sales in June, to meet expectations of farmers for bumper harvest

The Dangote Sugar Refinery situated in Tunga, Awe, Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, started operations in 2018 as part of the Backward Integration Project of the Sugar Master plan of Federal Government and aims at promoting employment, development of rural road network, conserving foreign exchange and enhancing skills acquisition and local content, amongst others

In area of corporate social responsibility to the host communities, DIL constructed 10 Solar-powered boreholes, 3 blocks of 4 classrooms, ICT centre, immunisation centre and award of scholarships to host communities in Nasarawa State

DIL is also constructing Rice mills and silos worth millions across various states in the north.

The apex body of farmers, The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) said it would ensure Federal Government’s extant agricultural policies impact positively on welfare and fortunes of Nigerian farmers

National coordinator of the event, Samuel Negedu said the theme of NAFN was chosen in recognition of efforts of small-holder farmers to meet over 90 percent staple food needs of Nigeria.