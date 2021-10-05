Fairtrade to host 6th edition of Agrofood & Plastprintpack exhibition, conference in Lagos

German trade show specialist, fairtrade Messe, is set to host the 6th edition of the agrofood & plastprintpack exhibition and conference in Nigeria. The three-day event is scheduled for the 26th – 28th October 2021 at the Landmark Centre, Victoria Island.

The trade exhibition will welcome exhibitors and attendees from agriculture, food & beverage processing, ingredients and plastics & packaging sectors from 11 countries.

Nigeria’s food production has grown by 39.6percent in recent years, from €26bn in 2016 to €36.3bn in 2020 and is expected to rise by 48percent between 2021 and 2024, from €42.3bnto €62.6bn. (Euromonitor International / VDMA)

With €294 million in 2019, Nigeria is the second-largest investor in food & beverage technology in sub-Saharan Africa. Its investments into technologies from around the globe increased by an average of 6.7percent per year between 2015 and 2019. The main supplying countries are Italy, China, India, Germany, Austria, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Turkey and the Netherlands – in this order.

It is on this background that the agrofood & plastprintpack Exhibition & Conference provides a networking opportunity for international and local industry players. The exhibition will also showcase a wide variety of products ranging from agrofood processing & packaging machinery to food ingredients.

Speaking on the upcoming event, Paul Maerz, Managing Director at fairtrade says: “We believe that the agrofood & plastprintpack Exhibition and Conference is essential for the Nigerian trade network. It presents a unique opportunity to meet with suppliers, source new products, network with existing and new business contacts as well as a place to be inspired and learn.”

The 3-day program will also feature a panel of discussion led by Nigerian & European experts on “Agro-Tech & Food Processing, Finance & Digitalization, Plastics: Stretching the Potential”. The event is set to host exhibitors from 11 countries including Belgium, Germany, India, Italy, Lebanon, Nigeria, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Turkey, and USA. Also present at the exhibition are official country pavilions from Belgium, and Germany.

The German trade show specialist fairtrade looks back on 30 years of experience in organizing leading international events for professionals in the agrofood & plastprintpack industry across continents. Leveraging innovative products and excellent service, fairtrade continues to organize professional platforms for valuable business contacts between exhibitors and event attendees.