KELLOGG’S opens entries for superstars scholarship 3.0 on world breakfast day

Kellogg’s, a multinational food manufacturing company is calling for entries into the third edition of its superstars scholarship initiative in celebration of world breakfast day.

The Kellogg’s Super Stars Scholarship is a yearly program that aims to support children’s education. The initiative comes as a reward from participating in an essay writing competition, designed for primary school pupils to sharpen their creative writing skills while also bringing out the imaginative uniqueness in them.

The judging criteria include creativity, storytelling, grammar, and vocabulary. 100 winners will each be awarded scholarships worth N100,000 as an educational grant and 1,000 more winners will win Kellogg’s goodies.

Neha Sharma, Head of Marketing, Kellogg’s brand, Tolaram, urged mothers to encourage their children to participate in order to benefit immensely from the program.

“As the entry portal for Kellogg’s Superstars scholarship 3.0 has been formally declared open, we are proud to equally announce that trail on past winners revealed that they have remained motivated by the scholarship award which is evidently reflecting on their individual academic performance,” she added.

For the third edition, children between ages 5 to 12 are required to write an essay on “how they want their perfect morning to be” and visit the company’s website Kelloggsnigeria.ng for submission.

In further celebration of world breakfast day, Kelloggs also hosted 200 mums to spread awareness on the importance of ensuring the habit of a regular healthy breakfast diet for the family.

Funke Akindele Bello, Nigerian actress and Kellogg’s Brand Ambassador, commended Kellogg’s for not just nourishing the taste of Nigerian children but also supporting their dreams. She thereby urged mothers to encourage their children to participate in this auspicious opportunity presented by Kellogg’s

She applauded the support of mothers in sustaining the values of family institutions and urged them to ensure their families don’t skip breakfast, as it is considered the most important meal of the day which aids mental alertness and contributes to a healthy lifestyle.

World’s breakfast day is being observed every 26th September to appreciate and encourage the habit of having a healthy breakfast.