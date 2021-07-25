Dangote emerges Nigeria’s most impactful local content company of the year

For its strict adherence to the local content policy of the federal government, Dangote Oil Refinery has been awarded the National Oil Company of the year with the most impactful Local Content Development initiative and opportunity presenter in the downstream sub-sector of the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.

The award was presented to the company virtually at the 2021 edition of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF) with the theme: “Leveraging Opportunities & Synergies for Post Pandemic Recovery of The Nigerian Oil & Gas Industry,” held in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State recently.

The NOGOF award is a confirmation of the efforts of Dangote Oil Refinery in local capacity development in the oil and gas industry.

According to Simbi Wabote, the executive secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), the 2021 NOGOF award is Local Content driven looking at how projects to date by related organizations, using the criteria per each award category to gauge contributions to the success of Local Content Development within the oil and gas sector being monitored by NCDMB as mandated by the Local Content Act of Nigeria, 2010.

Wabote added that the award recognizes the unique contribution and efforts made by the oil and gas industry per participants nominated across all parts of the industry value chain for the betterment of the wider community and environment.

Speaking on the company’s contributions to local content development in Nigeria, Ebele Oputa, AGM, Learning & Development & Stakeholder Relationship Management Dangote Projects, stated that the company has trained 250 young engineers in Refinery Operations outside the country. “We target to train over 900 young graduates who are expected to operate the Refinery at completion. Another 10 Mechanical Engineers have also been trained in the General Electric University in Italy. 50 Process Engineers have received training from Honeywell/UOP for six months; 50 Management Trainees have completed their training in the Dangote business. Currently six graduates have been selected across the 6 geopolitical zones in conjunction with NCDMB and taking the MSc and/or PhD at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria for Research & Development in Zeolites ZM5in ” she added.

Oputa disclosed that the company have also trained 400 artisans selected from the host communities in the areas of Masonry, Carpentry, AC Electricians, Plumbing, Welders, Iron-benders and Auto Mechanics. In collaboration with the Nigerian Directorate of Employment with advice from Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board.

Devakumar Edwin, group executive director, Strategy, Capital Projects & Portfolio Development, Dangote Industries Limited, Dangote Refinery is preparing young Nigerian graduates to take over the management of its 650,000 barrels per day single train refinery when it becomes operational.

According to Edwin, the company has trained several Nigerian engineers in some of the world’s biggest refineries in India and other parts of the world to gain first-hand experience on how to manage a refinery of this magnitude.

He stated: “One thing that gladdens my heart is the young Nigerians we have trained to take over the operation of the Dangote Refinery. These young Nigerians are the ones that are going to run the refinery when it becomes operational. We want a situation whereby the operation of the refinery will be the sole responsibility of Nigerian graduates. We can start the process by bringing in team leaders to keep giving them that training they require to run a world class refinery. However, we will ensure that Nigerian engineers, welders and others are the ones running the refinery. We have created that capacity, human capacity, equipment capacity and every other thing to ensure the successful operation of the refinery by Nigerian engineers.”