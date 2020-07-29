Dangote Cement fulfils promo promises as Season 2 winners get N1m credit alerts

Three new millionaires on Tuesday had their million-naira winnings presented to them by the management of Dangote Cement Plc in fulfilment of its promise to make 1,000 people millionaires in ts on-going ‘Bag of Goodies: Spell Dangote and win a Million Naira Consumer Promo’, which commenced barely two weeks ago.

The winners from Lagos and Oyo States received their cheques of N1 million each at presentation ceremonies witnessed by top management of Dangote Cement Plc, as well as representatives of some regulatory agencies in Nigeria.

The cheques presentation was all the more exciting as Dangote Cement arranged for the winners to receive alerts while the ceremonies were on-going in the full glare of the public and the media.

The winners said it was like a dream when they presented their winning cards to their various redemption centres and were told they have won a million naira each.

It was an thrilling moment in Ibadan when Ojediran Kayode, a block moulder and 28-year-old Ebenezer Oloyede, a bricklayer who had since been presented with their symbolic one million naira cheque each, only for them to receive alerts for the actual payments.

For the Managing Director of Afolabi Adefila Block Industry, a winner based in Lagos, the one million naira was an answer to his prayers. “I didn’t even think I will be a millionaire through this promo. I have been keeping the promo cards found inside the bags of Dangote Cement at the onset of the ‘Season 2 Promo’.

“I never really took it serious until a colleague came to request that I sell letter ‘G’ to him at the rate of N60,000. I jokingly told him to pay N200,000. To my utmost surprise, he was ready to pay the N200,000 for a promo card with letter ‘G’. So, that was what prompted me to take all my cards to the nearest redemption centre and I was told I had won one million,” he enthused.

For him, “this money is timely, most especially during this era of COVID-19. Dangote has been doing a lot to ameliorate the challenges of COVID-19 in Nigeria. I am aware of what the company has been doing to reduce hardship in Nigeria. The promo is just an added effort to what Dangote has already done in terms of poverty alleviation.”

The winners commended the management of Dangote Cement Plc for deeming it fit to reward their consumers with cash at this time of the nationwide coronavirus pandemic.

National Sales Director of Dangote Cement Plc, Yemi Fajobi said one of the winners was the first winner recorded after the promo was launched two weeks ago. He described the alerts received by the winners at the cheque presentation ceremony as attestation to the integrity of the promo.

Marketing Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Mrs. Funmi Sanni said the promo was meant to reward its teeming customers who had with their patronage made Dangote cement number one product in the country. She stated that there was no better way to show appreciation to them than the cash reward in view of the present situation.

Sanni insisted that consumers are entitled to multiple times winning in the ongoing promo. “The beautiful thing about the promo is that the new Dangote Cement millionaires can win again and win. There is no limit to the number of times they are expected to win. So my advice is that they should keep on buying Dangote Cement and keep on winning,” she said.

Aside winning One Million Naira, Sanni said that consumers also stand a chance to win tricycles, motorcycles, television sets, refrigerators, Dangote Food Goodies packs, recharge cards and many other exciting gifts.

To be a part of the promotion, she explained, “all the consumer needs to do is to buy any promo bag of Dangote Cement during promo period, pick out the scratch card inserted in the bag, scratch open the inserted card to see what you have won, and go to the nearest redemption center to collect your prize.”