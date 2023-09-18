Dangote Cement empowers youths in poultry business

Dangote Cement Plc has commenced a poultry skill acquisition and empowerment programme for youths of the host communities to mitigate shortfalls in poultry farming and business in the country.

Ademola Adeyemi, the General Manager of Community Affairs/Special Duties, disclosed that the exercise is part of the 2023 community empowerment scheme for the youth in host communities of Kogi state, adding that the intervention will support the government in boosting poultry production and business.

He said, “30 youths drawn from the catchment areas have been enlisted in the programme. The beneficiary host communities are Oyo, Obajana, Iwaa and Apata “.

“The training is expected to impart positively on poultry production, processing, record keeping and the entrepreneurial skills of the beneficiaries”.

According to him, the Starter Packs have been handed over to the beneficiaries at an occasion attended by key stakeholders.

He said the pack’s content includes Point-of-point-of-laying hens, Battery Cages, Feeds medication and other working accessories.

Adeyemi also said the College of Education (Technical), Kabba, is saddled with the responsibility of training on behalf of the Dangote Cement Plc.

Speaking, Jagboro Victoria Olusola, Provost of the College of Education (Technical), appreciated the management of Dangote Cement Plc Obajana for the initiative.

She said this singular effort is an apt demonstration of teaching people how to fish.

Earlier, the Deputy Provost of the College, Michael Odoma, who is the anchored person in charge of the training, informed the Plant Director of Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana Plant, JV Gungune, that the trainees had had two and half months of classroom training sessions during which all aspects of poultry production, processing, bookkeeping, accounting, entrepreneurial skills, etc had been taught.

He added that the classroom teachings had been complemented with practical field visits to notable poultry businesses in and around Kogi State.

The Plant Director urged the beneficiaries to demonstrate a high sense of commitment so they can succeed. He encouraged them to see the starter packs as a tree of mango that needs to be nurtured to bear fruits year in and year out on a sustainable basis.

He advised them to be disciplined, prudent and perseverant to enjoy the maximum benefits of this initiative.

The Plant Director and the Provost later presented 30 starter packs to the participants.