The Yobe State Geographical Information Services (YOGIS) has said that the construction of a flyover bridge and underpass in Damaturu city centre is a critical step towards addressing the city’s growing traffic congestion.

This project, recently approved by the Yobe State Government under the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni, aligns with the implementation of the 25-Year Damaturu City Master Plan.

In a statement by Yusuf Ali, Senior Special Assistant Digital and Strategic Communications to the Governor affirmed this to newsmen in Damaturu on Wednesday.

According to him, YOGIS noted substantial inflow and outflow of vehicles from the city’s outer ring roads, highlighting the need for infrastructure improvements to support the growing social and economic activities in Damaturu.

He noted that the initiative is part of the broader 25-Year Damaturu Master Plan, the flyover reflects the Government’s commitment to transforming the city into a modern urban hub.

The flyover bridge is designed to ease congestion, improve connectivity, and ensure the smooth movement of goods and people across the city.

Buni’s administration has stressed the importance of acting swiftly on this project to avoid the higher costs of future delays.

According to data provided by YOGIS key intersections in Damaturu showing the intra city daily traffic follow by the central around about where Right Turn (RT), Left Turn (LT) & Centre Turn (CT).

The total Vehicular movements every day taking the Right Turn from Gashu’a Road is 3086, CT 7691 straight to Gujba road and Left Turn to Maiduguri road is 2003 between the hours of 07:00 to 12:00 in the afternoon this include cars, tricycles, light duty trucks and Heavy duty trucks.

In the same vein, the total number of vehicles that take RT from Potiskum road is 3511, LT 4430 & CT 3719.Whereas those taking turn from Gujba LT 2667, CT 735 & RT 1375 and those from Maiduguri taking RT 2709, LT 1344 & CT 3891.

Also, the data fron YOGIS shows the Inflow and outflow of vehicles from the outer ring roads of Damaturu.

YOGIS confirmed that additional data collection would continue to guide strategic decisions and ensure the sustainability of the city’s development.

