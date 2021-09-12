DafriGroup launches AfriGo Mall to deepen e-commerce

DafriGroup is set to revolutionise the e-commerce business and deepen competition in the space with plans to launch AfriGo Mall.

This is part of DafriGroup’s trailblazing effort at digitising transactions across Africa as it is set to unleash AfriGo Mall, a new e-commerce website that will become “the Amazon of Africa.”

This was disclosed by the group chairman, Ndhlovu Ziggy Xolane, who described AfriGo Mall, the new company to be launched soon, as an online shopping place for Africa.

Speaking further, the AfriGroup chairman, better known online as xolanendhlovu, said: “AfriGo Mall is a marketplace where you buy and sell just about anything. Since it is owned by the DafriGroup, DafriBank will be the principal payment partner, and this will afford those with DafriBank accounts to shop on the go on AfriGo Mall and as well, advertise and sell any item from wherever they are on the African continent.”

The new online retail site, which he confirmed will soon be active, is coming barely two months after the DafriBank Digital went live.

It is also coming amidst a campaign by Xolane Ndhlovu to rally support for the new global digital-online bank with a reward scheme that gives lucky followers of his and the bank’s Instagram accounts some monetary reward every Sunday from August till December 31, 2021.

Speaking on the significance of DafriGroup efforts at digitalisation of the African economy, Xolane said: “We are heading to a cashless society where bricks and mortar bank branches will be absolute and @DafriBank Digital wants to be in the forefront of this development.

“We became the first bank to offer a built-in merchant API which allows businesses of all sizes to instantly accept payments on their websites from anywhere in the world in their own local currencies. If we can do these in less than a year, imagine what we could do in 10 years?”