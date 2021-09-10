Dantata steps down from Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc

Aminu Dantata, one of the oldest entrepreneurs in Nigeria, who is currently also the oldest member of the Dantata Business Dynasty in Kano, has stepped down from the board of the Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc (NNFM), after serving as the chairman of the company for 42 years, the management of the company has confirmed.

John G. Coumantaros, vice-chairman of NNFM, who made this disclosure to shareholders, during the 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company, held on Thursday, in the commercial city of Kano, said that Aminu Dantata resigned voluntarily after serving in that capacity for a long time.

Coumantaros revealed that the Rabiu Muhammad Gwarzo, a onetime managing director of the company, who is also, at the moment, the second vice-chairman of the board of directors of the company, has been elected by the directors to take over from Aminu Dantata.

“We are glad this afternoon to announce that Alhaji Aminu Dantata is stepping down as the chairman of the board of our company after serving in that capacity over the years. On behalf of the shareholders and directors of the company, we wish him well and a fulfilled retirement life. In the same vein, the board of the company is announcing the stepping-in of Alhaji Rabiu Muhammad Gwarzo, as the new chairman.

Read also: Flour Mills assures shareholders of improved returns

“The board of directors, management, and staff of the company is wishing Alhaji Rabiu Muhammad Gwarzo, a successful tenure as the chairman of the company, and hoping to see an improved performance of the company under him”, Coumantaros told the shareholders, most of whom are excited about the development in the company.

Checks conducted by BusinessDay shows that the new chairman, started his educational career with a brief stint at Bayero University Kano, and proceeded to West Ham College, as well as North East London Polytechnic both in London where he studied Commercial Accounting between 1972 and 1975.

He also proceeded to study Accounting and Finance at the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, Scotland in 1982, before returning to Nigeria to start his working career, and he expected to deploy his rich managerial experience in and outside the public and private sector to the advantage of the 50 years old food processing company, one of the oldest in northern Nigeria.

Meanwhile, shareholders of the company have endorsed the performance of the broad of directors, in the 2021 financial year by unanimously re-electing all the shareholders presented for election as non-executive, and executive directors of the company in line with Section 303 of the Companies and Allied Matter Act, 2020 CAMA.