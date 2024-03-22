Dabiri-Erewa advocates diaspora investment for economic recovery

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), has restated the potential of structured diaspora investment to drive Nigeria’s economic recovery.

Dabiri-Erewa, a former House of Reps member, spoke at a meeting with Optiva Capital Partners in Abuja, highlighting the significance of leveraging the capabilities of Nigerians living abroad to foster sustainable economic growth and strengthen ties between the diaspora and their homeland.

In a statement by Gabriel Odu, media, public relations, and protocols unit of NIDCOM, Dabiri-Erewa emphasised the importance of collaboration with investment groups like Optiva Capital to harness the potential of Nigeria’s diaspora community.

She expressed NIDCOM’s willingness to collaborate with Optiva Capital Partners to advance diaspora investment initiatives.

She said the meeting aligned with NIDCOM’s core objectives, emphasising fostering a structured and symbiotic relationship with the diaspora community.

Dabiri-Erewa also referenced existing platforms such as the Nigerians in Diaspora Investment Summit, which serves as a linkage for diasporans to invest in various sectors of Nigeria’s economy.

She revealed plans for a structured Nigerian diaspora fund, which would be private sector-driven with appropriate government supervision, to further enhance investment opportunities.

“NIDCOM serves as the bridge connecting Nigeria and its diasporans, facilitating mutual growth and development,” she stated.

Jane Kimemia, CEO, Optiva Capital Partners, expressed satisfaction with NIDCOM’s engagement and pledged to strategically collaborate with the Commission to double diaspora investment opportunities.

She emphasised the importance of diasporans investing in their home country, highlighting Nigeria’s population of over 200 million people as a significant opportunity.