Amid rising cyber threats in the healthcare sector, Adebayo Yusuf Balogun, a cybersecurity expert, has introduced the Hybrid Cryptographic Transition Model (HCTM)—an encryption solution designed to protect electronic health records (EHRs) against cyber risks, including quantum computing threats.

Balogun describes HCTM as a groundbreaking model that enables healthcare organisations to transition from classical encryption to quantum-resistant cryptography, ensuring long-term data security.

“This is particularly crucial, as the emergence of quantum computing threatens to render traditional encryption algorithms obsolete,” he said.

With cybercriminals increasingly targeting EHRs through ransomware and phishing attacks, healthcare systems face growing challenges. Quantum decryption techniques like Shor’s algorithm could soon compromise traditional encryption methods such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC).

Balogun designed HCTM to enable a smooth transition to quantum-resistant encryption while ensuring compatibility with existing systems.

The first phase, Risk and Infrastructure Assessment, identifies vulnerabilities in healthcare encryption frameworks and maps out risks in legacy systems.

The second phase, Hybrid Cryptographic Implementation, introduces dual-layer encryption models, merging classical and quantum-resistant algorithms. AI-driven encryption monitoring enhances real-time threat detection.

The final phase, Full Post-Quantum Cryptography Transition, phases out traditional encryption while ensuring compliance with global cybersecurity standards such as HIPAA and GDPR.

Balogun’s research identified Falcon as the most efficient post-quantum cryptographic (PQC) algorithm for real-time telemedicine applications.

“Falcon demonstrated superior encryption and decryption speeds (17.16 ms and 18.59 ms, respectively), optimized storage requirements (2.05 MB), and minimal computational overhead, making it ideal for securing EHRs and telehealth communications,” he explained.

This provides healthcare providers with an actionable roadmap for adopting quantum-resistant encryption strategies before traditional defenses become obsolete.

Balogun’s contributions have earned him recognition from industry leaders, academic scholars, and cybersecurity policymakers. As a Fellow of the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), he actively influences healthcare security policies and compliance strategies.

