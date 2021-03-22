CWG Plc vows to sustain equal opportunities given to women in ICT

CWG Plc, the leading tech solutions provider in West Africa has vowed to continue to create equal opportunities for women to explore the tech sector in Nigeria and indeed, other African countries where it has its operations.

The Chief Executive Officer of CWG Plc, Mr. Adewale Adeyipo made this declaration while giving an opening remark at the virtual conference, with the theme ‘Choose to Challenge’, which was organized by CWG Plc to celebrate women.

According to Adewale, creating equal opportunities for women would empower women, which will automatically empower the family and the nation.

“At CWG, we have the objective of creating an equal career opportunity for women. We believe in gender equality; that is why we have women heading most of our departments and units,” he disclosed.

The CWG Boss added that women must be empowered to challenge, especially in the new normal, where the ravaging Covid-19 Pandemic has disrupted many organizations and has also forced others to close their operations.

CWG Plc, a Pan-African Information and Communications Technology Company had hosted the International Women’s Day Virtual Conference with the theme ‘Choose to Challenge’, in an attempt to take female leadership to a whole new level to break new frontiers in technology, entertainment, finance ad every sector of the economy.

Female thought leaders from across various sectors of the economy were on board to dissect issues that concern women in Nigeria and across the African continent.

A panelist, Betty Irabor, Founder/CEO, Genevieve Magazine shared her experience of how the Covid-19 changed her world-view and forcibly altered her business to adopt digital offerings.

According to her, the pandemic was a springboard to reinvent her business into the digital world, even though it was challenging.

“We have reinvented the business in compliance with the new normal. I am enjoying it as it has forced us to integrate into the digital world,” she said.