CVR: INEC registers 103,101 voters in Edo

The Edo State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday said it has registered 103,101 new voters since the commencement of the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) in 2021.

Johnson Alalibo, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in charge of Edo State, said the new voters completed their registration out of the 267,460 that registered online.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting on the CVR in Benin City, Alalibo expressed worry about the low turnout, urging actors to mobilise eligible voters to turn out en-masse and participate in the ongoing registration.

As part of efforts to encourage the participation of Nigerians in the electoral process and improve easy access by registrants, he said the commission took the registration exercise nearer to the people at the ward level.

“Intending registrants should, therefore, take advantage of this opportunity by visiting their wards to get registered. But due to a limited number of INEC Voter Enrolment Device (IVED) available, the exercise will be rotational while more are being expected before the next quarter”, Alalibo said.

He further said that in 2021, the commission approved the conversion of 1,892 voting points to substantive polling units, thereby increasing the number of polling units in Edo State from 2,627 to 4,519.

The INEC commissioner, however, warned against double registration, adding that, anyone that engages in the act risks the loss of his or her registration.