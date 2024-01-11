Customs to reopen e-auction portal next week

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it is preparing arrangements to reopen its e-auction website next week.

The e-auction portal was first launched in July 2017 under the tenure of its immediate past Comptroller General, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd).

Adewale Adeniyi, comptroller-general of Customs, told journalists in Abuja on Wednesday at a press conference about the service’s 2023 performance.

“In the upcoming week, the NCS is set to inaugurate an electronic auction (e-auction) platform, strategically designed to enhance transparency in the auction process. These collective actions signify NCS’s dedication to enhancing staff welfare and sustaining optimal performance,” he said.

In July 2017, when the e-auction portal was first opened, the NCS said it generated N49 million and recorded 254 winners of various auctions in four weeks across the country.

The opening of the electronic auction platform is expected to help decongest the seaports across the country of abandoned containers, vehicles, and other long-standing goods that are occupying ample spaces at the port terminals.