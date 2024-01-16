Customs targets N1.103trn revenue from Tin-Can in 2024

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has asked the Tin-Can Island Port Command to generate N1.103 trillion in a push to meet its N5 trillion revenue target for 2024.

Speaking with journalists on Tuesday in Lagos, Dera Nnadi, the Customs area controller of the command, said the command collected over N716 billion out of the N801 billion given to it in 2023.

According to him, the command has been given a higher task for its performance in the previous year. To meet the target, the command is to generate over N90 billion every week as revenue to the coffers of the Federal Government.

Nnadi said the target was achievable and that the command would achieve it by engaging with stakeholders regularly.

Analysing the previous year’s performance, he said that the command deployed capacity-building for officers and stakeholders as one of the tools to achieve its mandate. He added that deployment of ICT helped the command to optimise its efficiency even as he assured that more of the system would be applied for better efficient service delivery this year.

Nnadi applauded the officers of the command as well as stakeholders for their cooperation in generating the huge sum in 2023.

Pointing out that the survival of the nation’s economy rests on the growth of export trade; Nnadi called on Nigerians to encourage the export of goods through the nation’s ports.