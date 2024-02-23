Customs tackle hunger in Nigeria by selling seized food items

In a bid to tackle the rising food shortages in the country, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it has commenced sales of seized food items.

Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), speaking during the flag-off on Thursday, said the move was in alignment with the President Tinubu-led administration’s mandate to achieve food security by ensuring the availability of essential food items to Nigerians.

He emphasized that the distribution of rice would be targeted at areas of customs operations, to target groups including artisans, teachers, nurses, and religious bodies to ensure direct access to beneficiaries.

“The target groups include artisans, teachers, nurses, religious bodies, and other Nigerians within our operational areas. The intention is to reach out directly to members through these organized structures to ensure the maximum impact of this exercise,” he said.

Speaking further, the CGC stressed the importance of transparency and accountability in the distribution process, urging Nigerians participating in the exercise to refrain from selling the rice in markets or hoarding it for purposes other than domestic consumption.

He noted the NCS secured approval from the government to dispose of the seized food items to needy Nigerians at discounted prices after satisfying the verification process of presenting the National Identification Number (NIN).

“The initiative’s primary objective is to provide essential food items to those in need, in line with the Nigeria Customs Service’s commitment to enhancing its social welfare responsibility programs.

“It is imperative that beneficiaries of this exercise understand that the items are not to be resold. We take a strong stance against any form of profiteering or exploitation of this initiative. We urge Nigerians to report any incidents of misuse or unauthorized resale of the seized food items.” the CGC said.