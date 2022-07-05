Customs Onne Port command generates N115.26bn in H1

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Port Harcourt Area ll Command, Onne Port, has generated N115.26 billion between January and June 2021.

The Customs area controller, Auwal Mohammed, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

The statement was signed by the spokesperson for the command, Ifeoma Ojekwu.

Mohammed said that the figure showed a remarkable difference when compared with N78.17 billion collected in the first half of 2021 and N46.67 billion in the same period of 2020.

“Further comparison indicates 147 percent increase above the 2020 collection and 47 per cent increase above 2021 figure, showing differences of N37.09 billion and N68.59 billion for 2021 and 2020, respectively.

“Under my watch, the command’s revenue collection showed an upward progression on monthly basis resulting in the cumulative differences recorded for the three years juxtaposed,” he said.

On anti-smuggling and enforcement, Mohammed said that during the period under review the command made 28 seizures, comprising of nine containers, with a Duty Paid Valued at N531.39 million.

“This half year’s number of seizures is higher than 20 seizures made between January and June 2021,” he said.

Mohammed said that among the seized items were machetes brought into the country without the end-user certificate, military wears, vegetable oil, whisky, soap and used clothing.

He said that other seizures recorded included used tyres, foreign parboiled rice, tomato paste, used vehicle parts and other items, either classified as prohibited or for which duty payment were being evaded.

On export, Mohammed said that a total of 876,775.60 metric tonnes with $495,384,221.99 free on board (FOB), value, translating to N203,969,499,562.18 and Nigeria Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) value of N1,075,060,914.52 were processed through the command in the period under review.

“The 2022 export statistics showed an improvement on the 2021 figures which is a fallout of my trade facilitation strategies.

“Comparatively, as of June 2021, the command processed 331,356.40 metric tonnes, with free on board (FOB) value of $141,422,075.87.

“The FOB value in naira was N58,229,125,518.73 with NESS value of N260,150,300.13,” he said.

Mohammed noted that the Federal Government had approved a Domestic Export Warehouse (DEW) at Onne.

He said that the DEW would enhance opportunities for exporters to process and package their exports, including packaging, while enjoying the seamlessness of export cargo warehouse in Onne directly to vessels.

“Due diligence by regulatory and government agencies functions, including Customs examination shall be conducted in the DEW facility and the command has aligned with ahead of its full take off,” he said.

Mohammed added that the revenue, seizure and export figures coming at the end of the first half of the year attested to a good outcome from their efforts.

“Compliant traders are our partners in progress. Indeed, we as a service in this command will continue to lawfully support them.

“It is also expedient to appreciate other agencies of government for their cooperation, intelligence sharing and camaraderie in implementing government policies to enhance national security and economic interests,” he said.