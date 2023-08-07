Customs on red alert as Nigeria bans transit cargo to Niger

The Federal Government has banned transit cargo to neighbouring Niger Republic with instructions to officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to be on red alert while manning the land borders.

Adewale Adeniyi, the acting Comptroller-General of Customs, who gave the directive to officers of the Service during a working visit to the headquarters of the Ogun Area 1 Command of the NCS at Idiroko, Ogun State, said Customs must be on the look out at the Benin Republic, Cameron and other land borders.

He urged them to maintain a high level of vigilance as a result of the recent closure of Nigeria’s border with Niger Republic.

The Customs boss called on operatives manning the land borders to wage war against any attempt to jeopardise Nigeria’s national security.

He explained that special attention must be given to transit goods heading to Niger Republic.

Read also: Air France suspends flights to Mali and Burkina Faso after Niger airspace closure

According to him, any transit goods through Customs territory should be stopped if they are heading to Niger Republic.

He said President Bola Tinubu had ordered the shutting of Nigerian land borders with Niger Republic as part of measures against the military junta in the West African country.

According to Adeniyi, criminals in an attempt to smuggle arms into Niger Republic may explore other land borders like that of Benin Republic and Cameroon.

“We are all aware of the situation in our northern neighbour, Republic of Niger. In response to the national presidential directive. We are monitoring the situation in Niger closely and one of the decisions taken in the wisdom of the Heads of States is the closure of our borders with Niger.

“This is why it is important for you to be very, very vigilant. Anywhere we have borders, there could be compromise and there could be attempts to use routes that are not necessarily normal for them to cross things into Niger.

“All transit goods going into Niger, for now, are to be stopped anywhere you see them. Any transit goods through the Nigeria customs territory should be stopped if they are headed to Niger Republic,” Adeniyi said.