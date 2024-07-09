Customs launches 30 bed-hospital donated by BUA Group in Bauchi

Adewale Adeniyi, the Comptroller General of Customs on Monday launched the construction of 30-bed hospital to be built by Abdul Samaad Rabiu (ASR) initiative for Africa in Zone D Headquarters in Bauchi State.

Speaking at the groudbreaking ceremony held at the Customs Office, Zone D Headquarters in Bauchi, Adeniyi said, “We are indeed very greatfull to be the recipients of this particular project.

“This facilities will not only cater for the interest of the custom officers and their families, indeed we are going dedicate the hospital to the members of Yelwa community and Bauchi State in general.

“With this mandate, we have to look unto the welfare of our personnel concerning the health of their families.

“We expressed out appreciation to the Abdul Samaad Rabiu (ASR) initiative for finding us worthy in order to construct 30 beds hospital in Bauchi Zone D.”

He noted that this gesture was worthy of mention and emulation as it was the first of such a huge donation to the Nigeria Customs Service from any organization.

The Comptroller General of Customs however promised that the Nigerian Customs Service is committed to ensuring adequate deployment of medical personnel for the effective use of the facility when completed.

Earlier, Ubon Udoh, managing director of the Abdul Samaad Rabiu (ASR) initiative for Africa, reiterated the commitment of the Chairman of ASR Africa and the BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, in fulfilling the pledges made to the Security Agencies across Nigeria.

He said that ASR for Africa was a brainchild of African Industrialist, Philanthropist, and the Chairman of BUA Group, established in 2021. ASR Africa provides sustainable impact-based, homegrown solutions to developmental issues affecting Health, Education, and Social Development within Africa.

He noted that ASR Africa had engaged with all the beneficiaries of the Security Grant and was on track to ensure the implementation of all projects selected by the Armed Forces and Security Agencies.

“This grant, part of the Security Sector Support grant, is aimed at providing support for Security Agencies in the Country and the Armed Forces to effectively and efficiently fulfill their mandate to the Nigerian people.

“Other beneficiaries include the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Immigration Service, Department of Secret Services (DSS), Nigeria Police, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Nigerian Correctional Service”, he noted.