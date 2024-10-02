Customs intercepts packets of cannabis valued at N682m

Nigeria Customs Service

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Tin-Can Island Port Command said it has intercepted 684 packets of Cannabis Indica weighing 341.025kg with a street value of N682 million concealed in three containers.

The Customs also handed over the impounded illicit drugs to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) TCIP.

Speaking in Lagos during a hand-over ceremony on Wednesday, Dera Nnadi, Customs Area Controller of Tin-Can, said the Command intercepted the three containers after receiving actionable intelligence on the suspected importation of illicit drugs from one of the source countries.

He said the drugs extracted from the containers were being handed over to the NDLEA, in furtherance of existing interagency collaboration and the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the NDLEA and NCS.

Giving a breakdown of the seizure, Nnadi said a joint 100 percent physical examination was conducted on Aug 2, 2024 and it revealed that 77 packets of Cannabis Indica weighing 38.5kg were concealed in a container number MSMU 518030/2.

“At the time of processing the intelligence, system profiling indicated that a declaration was made on an SGD Number withheld on 30-07-2024, listing three used vehicles as the content.

“Another joint 100 percent physical examination was conducted on Aug 8, 2024 and it revealed 532 packets of Cannabis Indica weighing 265.025kg concealed in one by 40-foot container number MSMU 602957/0.

“At the time of processing the intelligence, no declaration had been entered. The shipping company with respect to the consignment is MSC,” Nnadi explained.

The Customs boss said that another one by 40-foot container number FSCU 927461/3 was discovered during a joint 100 percent physical examination conducted on Aug 8, 2024 to have concealed 75 packets of Cannabis Indica weighing 37.5kg.

He said the intelligence revealed that no declaration had been entered and MSC was the shipping company that brought the consignment.

“Investigation by the Command and our partner agency the NDLEA is ongoing and the NDLEA will update you on the interdiction, arrest and prosecution.

Nnadi assured Nigerians that the Command will deploy all necessary resources and strategies and work in collaboration with other security and other regulatory agencies to check the menace of illegal importation of illicit and dangerous substances.

