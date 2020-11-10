Customs intercepts N17.4bn used vehicles, rice in Lagos, Ogun

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Monday said it intercepted used vehicles, rice, poultry products and textiles worth N17.4 billion in nine months.

A statement by Theophilus Duniya, the public relations officer of FOU Zone A, said the unit also issued demand notice on wrong classification and under-declaration of cargoes at the Lagos seaports from January to September.

According to him, the acting Customs area controller of the unit, Yahaya Usman vowed to block all revenue leakages, smuggling of illicit and prohibited goods in the interest of the nation’s socio-economic security across the Southwest geo-political zone.

“The Federal Operations Unit of the Service was created to complement the Area Commands to ensure that revenue accruable to the government is not lost to desperate and unpatriotic smugglers through their sharp practices.

From January-September 2020, the unit increased revenue by N1.6 billion as revenue from demand notices raised on cargoes for either being under-declared, wrongly classified or falsely declared,” he explained.

He said that the unit intercepted 117 units of vehicles and general goods with a duty paid value of N17.4 billion in the months under review.

Usman, however, recalls that the unit had in the past intercepted containers laden with pump-action rifles, tramadol drugs and smuggled cannabis among other dangerous substances and goods that would have succeeded in getting into wrong hands.

He further reiterated the unit’s commitment and determination to enforce a government ban on importation of rice, frozen poultry products, vehicles among others through the land borders.

“We remain resolute at enforcing the Federal Government’s ban on the importation of all prohibited goods into the country; especially now that the land borders are closed. Importers are hereby, advised to make proper declarations and ensure compliance with the extant clearance procedure. However, smugglers are also warned to desist from sabotaging the nation’s economy through their activities,” he said.