Customs intercepts contraband with over N643m Duty Paid Value in Lagos

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said on Wednesday in Lagos that it has intercepted contraband items including poisonous Donkey hides and skin, charcoal, and wood positioned for export in Lagos.

According to the NCS team, the seizures which have over N643.73 million duty paid value were stored in a warehouse in Apapa and were on the verge of being moved into the port for export when it was intercepted.

Showcasing the seizures at the Nigeria Customs Export terminal in Ikorodu, Lagos, Ahmadu Shuaibu, coordinator of CGC Strike Force, Zone A, said that those behind the items are currently at large.

Shuaibu said the items would have been exported, if not for the intervention of officers of the unit, adding that effort was on to ensure that owners of the seizures are brought to book.

He said the export prohibition guideline is in tandem with the Federal Government’s policies for the protection of endangered species, and to promote the National Forest Policy that was approved by the Federal Executive Council.

To him, the policy is aimed at assisting the nation to sustainably manage its vast forest resources against deforestation.

“In addition, other contraband goods including 1,372 bags of foreign parboiled rice (25kg each); 5 by 20-foot containers of unprocessed logs of woods; 2 by 40-foot containers of donkey hides and skin; 6 by 40 foot and 1 by 20-foot containers of charcoal; 229 sacks of shoes;167 pieces of used tyres and one unit of Mazda bus, with a commutative duty paid value of N643,727,837.00, were intercepted, ” he said.

Shuaibu said the team under its current leadership has collected the sum of N3,001,226,794 as revenue through the issuance of Demand Notices, which shows meticulous documentary checks by the team.

On the alleged attempt by smugglers to cash in on the ember month to flood the nation’s market with smuggled items, Shuibu said more men have been deployed to police the country’s waters and land borders.

He insisted that the strike force zone A is determined to deplete the finances of smugglers and their sponsors.