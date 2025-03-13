Operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have intercepted $1,154,900 and SR135,900 undeclared foreign currency at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) in Kano State.

Abdullahi Maiwada, NCS spokesman, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

He said the seizure was made recently during a routine baggage check on an inbound passenger, Hauwa Ibrahim Abdullahi, who arrived on Saudi Airline Flight No. SV401 from Saudi Arabia.

According to Maiwada, during the physical examination of the passenger’s luggage conducted by NCS Officers, the undeclared currency was discovered concealed within date fruit packs locally referred to as Dabino.

He stated that the interception aligns with the NCS’s commitment to enforcing financial regulations and preventing illicit financial flows across Nigeria’s borders.

“In line with established procedures, the suspect and the seized foreign currency have been handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation and necessary legal action,” the statement read.

“Subsequently, the court convicted the defendant as charged and ordered the forfeiture of the undeclared money to the Federal Government in line with the provisions of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act of 2022.

“The Service reiterates that all travellers must comply with Nigeria’s financial regulations, particularly the legal requirement to declare any cash or negotiable instruments exceeding the approved threshold when travelling in or out of the country.”

He said the the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act of 2022 and the Foreign Exchange (Monitoring and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 1995, provide clear guidelines on currency declaration,adding that non-compliance with these regulations constitutes a violation of Nigerian law and attracts severe penalties.

“The Service, therefore, urges the public to adhere strictly to these requirements to avoid legal consequences,”Maiwada added.

