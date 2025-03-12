A new international airport has opened in Angola, aiming to boost the country’s aviation sector by improving connectivity and trade, as air transport in Africa remains uneven, with North Africa accounting for 40.4% of the continent’s total passenger traffic.

According to the African Airlines Association, around 98 million travellers flew to Africa last year, highlighting the growing demand for improved infrastructure.

Built by a Chinese company, the airport cost $3.8 billion (£3 billion) and covers an area of 43 hectares. It features two modern runways and three terminal buildings. The first runway measures four kilometres, while the second is 3.8 kilometres long. When fully operational, the facility will handle 15 million passengers annually, with 10 million international travellers and 5 million domestic passengers.

A newly launched rail link connects NBJ to downtown Luanda, Angola’s capital city. The 40-kilometre (25-mile) line has five stations, providing quick and efficient access to the airport. The Luanda Dr. António Agostinho Neto International Airport (NBJ) began operations on 10 November 2023.

Angola is known for its natural resources, including oil and diamonds, and attracts visitors seeking to explore its diverse landscapes. Luanda, the capital, offers a vibrant environment with access to beaches and cultural landmarks. The Kalandula Falls in Malanje province is a notable natural attraction, while Benguela, a colonial city on the Atlantic coast, presents an opportunity to explore the country’s history.

The new airport is positioned to strengthen Angola’s aviation sector and facilitate increased international and domestic travel. The investment in infrastructure aligns with the country’s efforts to expand its economy and tourism industry. With a growing number of travellers using the airport, it is expected to play a key role in regional connectivity and economic development.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

