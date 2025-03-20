The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has committed approximately 4% of its annual wage bill to its “Customs Cares” initiative, a comprehensive Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme launched on Thursday.

This is equivalent to 50% of each officer’s one month salary.

Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC) who stated this at the launch of the initiative in Abuja, said that the financial commitment would be complemented by the voluntary efforts already pledged by numerous officers.

These officers, he said, had enthusiastically indicated willingness to support various aspects of the project through personal contributions of time, expertise, and additional resources.

Customs Cares marks a strategic shift for the NCS, moving beyond its core mandates of trade facilitation, revenue collection, and border security to address critical social, educational, and infrastructural gaps in underserved communities where it serves, including the border areas.

The initiative is designed to foster inclusive growth and create sustainable impact across Nigerian schools and communities.

It also aligns with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Adeniyi said the programme was designed to be rolled out in phases within traditional CSR frameworks and would adopt a multidimensional strategy that addresses critical social, educational, and infrastructural gaps in underserved communities.

“Through strategic partnerships with local stakeholders, Government agencies, and international development organizations, “Customs Cares” aims to deliver measurable, long-term benefits that empower citizens and strengthen Civic sustainability,” he stated.

According to him, the programme is intended to support the 8 priority areas outlined in the agenda while simultaneously advancing the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The programme focuses on six key pillars, including education, healthcare, social investments, environmental sustainability, food security, and cultural heritage.

Education is the first pillar, under which the NCS will adopt schools across the six geopolitical zones following thorough selection criteria, conducting comprehensive needs assessments to identify gaps, and jointly prioritizing interventions in collaboration with relevant authorities.

The launch held at Government Secondary School (GSS), Wuse Zone 3, Abuja symbolises this commitment, featuring security infrastructure development and educational support, a top priority identified by the school’s authorities on consultations.

Consequently, Customs inaugurated the installation of CCTV cameras and solar-powered streetlights in the school, with the plans of renovating the auditorium, and providing learning materials to all the students.

Adewale said this initiative represents the first of many interventions planned across the custom’s operational areas across the country.

“I am pleased to announce that within the FCT, we will adopt one school in each Local Area Council, implementing tailored programs that address the unique needs and challenges of each institution,” he pledged.

He emphasised that all the school adoptions are long-term commitments, and that the NCS would continue to impact these institutions for sustainable development.

He said the NCS chose education as the initial focus because of the importance of human capital to sustainable socioeconomic growth and national prosperity.

The Ministers of Education, Youth Development and Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy attended the event, highlighting the national significance of this initiative.

Under the healthcare pillar, the NCS plans to conduct medical outreaches, deploy mobile clinics, and implement anti-malaria campaigns.

The social investments pillar includes water borehole projects, electricity infrastructure development, and skills acquisition programmes to enhance community livelihoods.

Environmental sustainability involves tree-planting activities and innovative recycling initiatives.

Bolstering food security and celebrating Nigeria’s cultural heritage are the final pillars of the Customs Cares initiative which aims to enhance public trust, strengthen community relations, and improve the well-being of Nigerians through strategic partnerships with Government agencies, NGOs, and local communities.

A dedicated CSR unit has been established under the Office of the Comptroller-General of Customs to oversee the planning, execution, and monitoring of all CSR activities.

