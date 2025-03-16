The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has seized 916 kegs of smuggled premium motor spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol, worth about N22.9m in Adamawa State, saying that it was committed to protecting Nigeria’s economy.

The Service reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that the nation’s economy is not in jeopardy, especially in the illegal petrol smuggling across the borders.

Speaking at a press briefing in Yola, Hussein Jibunu, ACG and the national coordinator of Operation Whirlwind, disclosed that 916 kegs of PMS were recently seized along illegal routes in Maiha, Mubi, Gurin, and Belel, Adamawa State.

“The relentless efforts of Operation Whirlwind to combat PMS smuggling and protect Nigeria’s economic interests have yielded significant results,” Jibunu stated.

“Earlier this month, our officers intercepted and confiscated 916 jerrycans of PMS, each containing 25 liters, totaling 22,900 liters. These were seized at strategic flashpoints in Adamawa State.

“This intelligence-driven operation, executed with precision, reflects the unwavering commitment of the Nigeria Customs Service to safeguard our national resources and ensure compliance with the law.”

According to Jibunu, the seized PMS had a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of ₦22.9 million and was being smuggled through unauthorised routes, posing threats to the country’s economy and security.

He commended the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) for their collaborative efforts in tackling petroleum product smuggling.

“The interception is not just a victory for the Customs Service but a testament to the effectiveness of our collaboration with ONSA and NMDPRA. Smuggling of PMS remains a major economic challenge, driven by disparities and the lure of quick profits.

“However, under the leadership of Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, Comptroller-General of Customs, we remain resolute in dismantling smuggling networks and bringing economic saboteurs to justice,” he added.

Jibunu also commended the bravery, vigilance, and professionalism of Operation Whirlwind officers, urging the public to report suspicious activities to Customs offices.

“To create a safer and more prosperous Nigeria, public vigilance and cooperation are essential,” he emphasized.

