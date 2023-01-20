Customs confiscates N5bn worth of contraband in Ogun

Bamidele Makinde, comptroller of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun I Area Command, on Thursday, said that the Customs Command has confiscated contraband goods worth N5 billion in 2022.

This is a 269 percent increase compared to the seizures of N1.3 billion recorded in 2021.

Makinde, who conducted journalists round the mountains of contraband seized shortly after a press conference on its activities for 2022 held at Idi-Iroko, Nigeria-Republic of Benin Border area of the state, stated that Customs generated N97.8 million revenue within the year under review.

He said, “The total revenue generated by the Command was N97,887,777.50. This was realized from auction sales of Petroleum products and baggage assessment of some items brought in from neighbouring countries.

“It is pertinent to state that the revenue generated in 2022 (N97,887,777.50) represented almost 300 percent increase on the year 2021 revenue (N36,655,401.50).

“The anti-smuggling activities of the command yielded a good result with the record of 957 seizures. These seizures include 45,773 bags of smuggled foreign parboiled rice of 50kg each, which is equivalent to 76 trailer loads, and 130 units of vehicles.

“These comprise smuggled foreign used vehicles and other vehicles used as means of conveying prohibited items.

“Other seizures recorded during the period under review include the following: Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 451,100liters which is an equivalent of 14 Tanker loads; One Tanker load of Adulterated Diesel; 43 Sacks, 351 small bags and 1,083 wraps of Book and Coconut sizes of Cannabis Sativa; 2,250 packets of Tramadol; 30 Units of Motorcycles used for conveyance of prohibited items, among others.

“The total Duty Payable Value (DPV) of the above seizures is N5,088,982,569.92, while that of the year 2021 was N1,378,276,656.00, a differential of N3,710,705,913.92 which is about 269 percent higher.

“We were able to record the above seizures with the continuous use of intelligence in our operations and synergy with sister security agencies. May I reiterate that all the activities of Customs operatives in Ogun State, nay the whole country, are regulated by law.

“The command, besides the above seizures, also arrested 15 suspected smugglers. They were arrested at different locations and exit points within Ogun State with prohibited goods. While some of them were granted administrative bail and have yet to be charged to court some were charged to court for prosecution.”