Customers laud Polaris Bank as MSME Bank of the Year

Customers have commended Polaris Bank for emerging as the ‘MSME Bank of the Year 2022’ in the BusinessDay’s Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.

The award is coming on the heels of the bank’s recent strides in supporting SMEs and MSMEs in Nigeria.

Adebimpe Ihekuna, group head of products and market development, Polaris Bank, acknowledged the award and attributed it to the bank’s innovative way of helping MSMEs meet their business objectives.

“We at Polaris Bank are passionate about entrepreneurs at all levels, and we are set to provide financial support and other services that help them continue to grow.

She noted that the bank’s support for the growth and development of MSMEs stems from recognising this sector as a critical agent of economic transformation in Nigeria.

Read also: Monthly rent policy still on course, Sanwo-Olu assures Lagos residents

Ihekuna explained that over the years, Polaris Bank has helped MSMEs through a comprehensive business advisory system, enabling them to weather the storm of Nigeria’s peculiar business environment, thereby repositioning many of them for sustainability and growth.

A customer, who wished to be identified simply as Ken and a CEO of a notable construction energy/trade firm, said “Polaris Bank deserves recognition.” Recalling his experience securing a business loan from the bank, he said the loan has helped him scale-up business, and praised the bank for the swiftness with which the loan was appraised and disbursed.”

Another customer of the bank, Ngozi M, CEO of a major rice distributor, who secured an overdraft facility, said ‘Polaris Bank is worthy of the recognition’, acknowledging that her business has been enhanced on account of her relationship with the bank.

The BusinessDay BAFI Awards are recognised and regarded as an industry standard for premier banking and financial services excellence. The annual awards recognise deserving financial institutions and corporate organisations that drive innovation in Nigeria’s economic landscape.