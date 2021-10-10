Customer Service Week: Apeks MFB celebrates loyal customers

In commemoration of the 2021 World Customer Service Week, Apeks Microfinance Bank, Ilorin, over the weekend awarded some of its customers in appreciation of their loyalty and contributions to the growth of the bank.

Customer Service Week is an international event marked annually during the first full week in October and this year’s theme ‘Power of Service’ highlights the importance of customer service and of the people who serve and support customers on a daily basis.

The Chairman, Board of Directors, Apeks Microfinance Bank, Yusuf Olaolu Ali, SAN, who presented awards to the customers, appreciated them for their loyalty and patronage over the years, noting that their patronage was responsible for the continued existence of the bank.

Ali assured that the financial institution would continue to uphold its core values of accountability, professionalism, excellence, knowledge and skills. He noted that the bank was interested in the success and growth of its customers and would continue to support them.

Earlier in his address, the acting Managing Director/CEO of Apeks Microfinance Bank, Abdulwahab Oyelade said the bank takes much delight in the patronage of its customers and we will continue to offer you best customer service.

Oyelade urged existing customers of the bank to invite more people to the bank by telling them their experience with the bank.

Read also: Nigeria lags peers in mobile money usage despite growth in agency banking

Apeks microfinance bank “We are committed to providing products and services that meet the current and future financial needs of our customers,” he said.

Also speaking, the Head, Financial Control and Banking, Yomi Bejide, said the bank fully understands the importance of customers and this informed the decision of the bank’s management to celebrate and award customers, who have been with the bank since it started operations in April, 2008.

The bank’s customers that were awarded include Paul Ikemezie, owner of Food & Nuts, Ilorin, Abdulkareem Olanrewaju, Elizabeth Adejumo, Sherifat Lawanson, Alhaja Abefe Idiat Shola, Segun Oladokun, and Taiye Abdulraheem.

Speaking on behalf of other awardees, Paul Ikemezie thanked the management of Apeks Microfinance Bank for honouring them and prayed that the bank will continue to grow and flourish.

According to him, “I have been doing business for the past 20 years. I know some microfinance banks that have come up, defrauded customers and vanished.

“The bank has proven to be different; the bank is reliable and trustworthy. I do not have any regret or panic doing business with them. I will invite more people to patronise the bank.”

Apeks microfinance bank commenced operations on 1 April, 2008 and has amongst its objectives, to provide a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified customer-base that includes low income earners and households, lowered entrepreneurs, the under banked and high net worth individuals (HNIs), among others.