CSR Reporters extends the scope of niche reporting

Technological advancements, economic growth, and evolving audience preferences are transforming the African media landscape. In Nigeria, the change has manifested in increased diversification and the emergence of niche markets. More niche players are focusing on narrowly defined areas. Niching represents an opportunity and challenge.

Digital is a key driver. Digital platforms have disrupted traditional media, leading to a proliferation of online news outlets, social media channels, and streaming services. This has expanded the reach of media content and created opportunities for diverse voices.

CSR Reporters is one such player steadily growing in relevance and appeal. Founded five years ago, CSR declares that it is Nigeria’s premier source of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) News. Corporate Social Responsibility is a growing area globally and in Nigeria.

Corporate social responsibility is a business model by which companies make a concerted effort to operate in ways that enhance rather than degrade society and the environment. Investopedia says it

Corporate social responsibility (CSR) means that businesses should operate in ways that benefit society and maximise shareholder value. Socially responsible companies adopt policies promoting the well-being of humanity and the environment while lessening their negative impacts. Companies can act responsibly in many ways, such as by fostering volunteering, making changes that benefit the environment, engaging in ethical labour practices, and giving to charitable causes.

Eche Munonye, the president and publisher, says CSR Reporters’ mission is to “highlight the impactful work that corporations and individuals are doing to better society.” It comes as an online and print publication.

“We started CSR REPORTERS after realising that organisational philanthropy needed to be adequately given attention.”

Munonye states, “CSR Reporters offers extensive coverage on a wide range of topics related to CSR and sustainability, ensuring you stay well-informed and up to date. A Platform for Visibility and Engagement, CSR Reporters is a much-needed platform for corporations and individuals to showcase their efforts towards societal welfare. CSR Reporters encourage more strategically purposeful CSR and humanitarian interventions integrated into organisational culture.”

CSR Reporters took the path of many media organisations by organising events. “Our goal at CSR REPORTERS is to inspire, motivate and better address the needs of society through impactful and sustainable initiatives”, Munonye adds. “We are the conveners of the annual Social Impact and Sustainability Awards (SISA). SISA is our way of recognising and celebrating the organisations at the forefront of the laudable culture of giving back to society.”

What inspired SISA? “In 2020, after COVID-19, we needed to say a big Thank You to those organisations and well-meaning individuals that went beyond themselves to help Nigeria fight what was initially considered a catastrophic event. CSR REPORTERS Philanthropic Award was born.

“The Award was instituted to celebrate those organisations and well-meaning individuals at the forefront of the laudable culture of helping to build a better society for all. The award ceremony honours and celebrates the outstanding achievements of organisations that have played critical roles as change agents in the nation’s socio-economic transformation and their noble initiatives to promote sustainable economies while serving society.

“This Award is held every November and seeks to highlight and recognise companies that have done their part to integrate sustainability principles into their business operations and relationships.

“In 2022, the name was changed to SOCIAL IMPACT AND SUSTAINABILITY AWARDS to give it more brand focus and cover more of what we report as a publication.”

The total number of Awards is 25 under three categories in four broad sectors. The categories are organisations engaging in sustainable business practices, those with CSR initiatives, and individuals leading social change.

The four broad sectors of the Awards for which the applicants will apply are Social Impact and Human Development, Economic Stewardship and Development, Organisational Governance and Leadership, Environmental Stewardship and Sustainability.

Having worked as a media strategist and head of corporate communication in notable organisations for many years, Eche found a vast lacuna in media coverage of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability issues. This gap made him establish CSR Reporters, a leading news platform promoting Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability initiatives in Africa. Eche’s CSR Reporters highlight the importance of responsible business practices, which have led to tangible changes in how companies operate within their communities.

As the driving force behind project CSR Reporters, Eche has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative around CSR in Africa and beyond. His commitment to promoting responsible business practices has garnered widespread recognition and acclaim.

In February 2024, Eche Munonye won the Global Recognition Awards of Excellence in celebration of his contribution to the growth of CSR gatekeeping in Africa.

The platform is an example of the trends in the diversification of Nigerian and African media. Digital is central to it. Digital platforms have disrupted traditional media, leading to a proliferation of online news outlets, social media channels, and streaming services. This has expanded the reach of media content and created opportunities for diverse voices.

Many broadcast organisations in Nigeria run on YouTube and other internet platforms.

Language diversity is another trend. Media outlets are increasingly catering to specific language groups and providing content in local languages and dialects. As a consequence, Nigerian broadcasting features many languages.

CSR Reporters straddle platforms by offering print and online services.