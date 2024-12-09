CSCS clinches ISO certifications for information security, business continuity

Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc has been awarded the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and ISO 22301:2019 certifications by the globally renowned Management System Certification Body (MSECB).

Haruna Jalo-Waziri, MD/CEO, CSCS Plc said, “Achieving these certifications is a testament to our deliberate and strategic focus on embedding a culture of excellence, resilience, and trustworthiness in our operations.

“It underscores our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of information security and business continuity in delivering value to our stakeholders,” he further said.

This recognition underscores CSCS’s steadfast commitment to international best practices in information security management and business continuity.

The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification highlights CSCS’s adherence to stringent information security measures, ensuring robust protection against data breaches and IT disruptions.

Similarly, the ISO 22301:2019 certification affirms the CSCS’s Business Continuity and readiness to respond to unexpected incidents, minimising disruptions and safeguarding stakeholders’ interests.

ISO 27001 is an internationally recognised benchmark for managing information security, ensuring robust protection against data breaches and IT disruptions. The ISO 22301 standard is an international standard that establishes the requirements for business continuity management systems.

These certifications position CSCS alongside leading global organisations that prioritise the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information systems. They further validate the organisation’s dedication to securing its clients’ trust and ensuring operational resilience.

Jalo-Waziri added, “These certifications not only reinforce the trust of our clients, stakeholders, and regulators but also validate the hard work and dedication of our team. As Nigeria’s premier financial market infrastructure, we remain resolute in our mission to

enable market confidence through best-in-class services and practices.”

Receiving these certifications from MSECB, strengthens CSCS’s reputation as a reliable partner and a leader in the financial market ecosystem. It assures stakeholders that CSCS’s processes are periodically monitored to meet and exceed compliance requirements.

This achievement is a significant milestone in CSCS’s journey to consistently deliver secure, resilient, and innovative solutions to the Nigerian capital market and beyond.

Iheanyi Nwachukwu Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).

Share