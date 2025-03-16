The Cross River State Government has formalised a strategic partnership with UNICEF through a two-year work plan aimed at advancing Health, Nutrition, Education, Child Protection, Social Policy, Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH). The agreement, set for implementation from 2025 to 2027, outlines key interventions to enhance the well-being of women and children across the state.

The Acting Governor of Cross River State, Peter Odey, signed on behalf of the state government, while Juliet Chiluwe, chief of the UNICEF Enugu Field Office, signed on behalf of UNICEF.

Speaking at the signing ceremony held in his temporary office, the Acting Governor welcomed the UNICEF advocacy team and reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to fully implementing the 2025-2027 work plan to advance the rights and well-being of children and women. He commended UNICEF for its ongoing collaboration with the state, highlighting the shared vision of improving lives through sustainable development initiatives.

He assured the team that since the inception of the current administration, the government has consistently met its obligations regarding counterpart funding without delay, emphasizing that “this administration is anchored on a ‘People First’ mantra.”

Reaffirming the government’s dedication to UNICEF-supported programs, the Acting Governor pledged unwavering cooperation in all intervention areas, ensuring the full execution of planned actions for the holistic development of mothers and children.

Earlier in her remarks, Juliet Chiluwe commended Governor Bassey Edet Otu, who is currently on a three-week annual leave, for his visionary leadership and strong advocacy for the welfare of women and children in Cross River State. She described the state’s commitment as a positive step towards enhancing child health and development indices in the region.

She reiterated that the 2025-2027 work plan focuses on Health, Nutrition, Education, Child Protection, Social Policy, and WASH, ensuring impactful interventions that address the most pressing needs of women and children in the state.

Cross River State Commissioner for International Donor Coordination, Hippolatus Lukpata, who attended the event alongside the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Anthony Effiom, and Director of Administration, expressed confidence that the new work plan will build on past achievements and further strengthen initiatives to ensure that women and children in Cross River State are educated, healthy, and protected.

Share